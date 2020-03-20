Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar urges people to stay indoors; says follow directives issued by government

The superstar of Bollywood Akshay Kumar shared a video on his IGTV stating that many people are not following social distancing in spite of government directives.

The superstar of Bollywood shared a video on his IGTV stating that many people are not following social distancing in spite of government directives. The Singh Is King actor further adds that those who have a history of travel are being stamped as home quarantined but are traveling across the country and socializing, as usual, turning a blind eye towards the current situation. The Bollywood actor who will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi said that everyone has to follow all the safety measures issued by the government and the BMC.

further adds that until and unless it is very important for you to step out, please stay indoors not just for your safety but even for your loved ones. Akshay Kumar in his video stated how some people by not following the precautionary measures issued by the authorities are roaming free without thinking about the lives of other people. He questions this thought process and urges all to be patient and thought during the current time. The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the closure of malls, gyms, schools, and cinemas in the country.

The government has urged people to practice social distancing and directed everyone to stay indoors. On March 22 there will be a Janta Curfew observed from 7 am to 9 pm. The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi had addressed the nation yesterday over the Coronavirus Outbreak and said that everyone needs to do their bit in such a critical time.

