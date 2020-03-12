Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi Government announces shutdown of cinema halls till March 31

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As the coronavirus outbreak has taken over the nation, the Delhi government has decided to shut down cinema halls in the city till March 31.

The outbreak of coronavirus across the world has led to panic like situation in almost every corner. While every government has been taking their respective measures to deal with the outbreak, India has been the new victim of the pandemic. So far, the toll of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 70. In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, now New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared it as an epidemic and has invoked the Epidemic Act to deal with the situation. As a result, all cinema halls, schools and colleges will remain shut in the national capital until March 31.

To note, coronavirus has witnessed a major impact on Bollywood as several big events were called off owing to the virus outbreak. In fact, the media reports also suggested that filmmakers are also mulling over the idea of rescheduling the release of some of the most anticipated movies which were scheduled to hit the screens in the coming days. Rumours were also abuzz that Irrfan’s upcoming release Angrezi Medium, which will be releasing on March 13, might also be rescheduled for release. However, the makers have rubbished the reports. But given the recent development of cinema halls being shut down in the national capital, we wonder if filmmakers will consider the idea of delaying the movie releases.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are busy spreading awareness about coronavirus outbreak and are seen urging fans to take necessary precautions for preventing the spread of the virus. In fact, some of them even shared pictures of themselves with a mask to spread awareness about the outbreak.

