Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi’s Red Fort shuts down temporarily amid COVID 19

As coronavirus engulfs the nation, Delhi’s Red Fort has been closed until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing across the country, the Indian government has been taking every precautionary measure to mitigate the novel coronavirus. The toll of COVID-19 has crossed the mark of 100 in India and the national capital has reported around eight positive cases of the highly contagious virus. And while World Health Organisation has declared it as a pandemic and has issued precautionary guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Archaeological Survey of India has decided to shut down the historical Red For monument in Delhi.

The decision was taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the nation which has claimed three lives including one from Delhi. Amid the outbreak of this highly contagious virus, social distancing has been advised by WHO and people are advised to avoid visiting crowded places along with taking sanitization measures. Given the fact that Red Fort witnesses a large number of visitors every day, the monument has been temporarily been shut down until further notice. It seems that the historical monument will be closed until the situation of coronavirus outbreak comes under control.

Check out pics of Red Fort after it was closed for visitors amid Coronavirus outbreak

Delhi: Red Fort has been temporarily closed due to #Coronavirus. Total 8 positive cases have been reported in the capital. pic.twitter.com/wq3gKP3SMP — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

To note, Maharashtra’s popular Siddhivinayak temple and Shirdi temple have also closed their doors for the devotes after the state recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases across India. Interestingly, this is the first time the Siddhivinayak temple was shut down in its history of 200 years. Meanwhile, the government has advised the citizens to stay indoors as and when possible and follow the rule of sanitization and hygiene.

Credits :ANI

