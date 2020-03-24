Coronavirus outbreak has not stop Anil Kapoor from working out

The outbreak of coronavirus has put a halt on normal lives of all people, but it has not stopped actor Anil Kapoor from working out!

Anil on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a video of him exercising indoors.

"Let's keep moving ( indoors )! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit," Anil captioned the video.

Let’s keep moving ( indoors )! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit pic.twitter.com/WWlkc7YY8u — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

In the clip, Anil can be seen sweating it out a cycle.

On the acting front, he was last seen on screen in "Malang", which also stars , and Kunal Kemmu.

