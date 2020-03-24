Coronavirus outbreak has not stop Anil Kapoor from working out
Anil on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a video of him exercising indoors.
"Let's keep moving ( indoors )! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit," Anil captioned the video.
Let’s keep moving ( indoors )!
There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit pic.twitter.com/WWlkc7YY8u
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020
In the clip, Anil can be seen sweating it out a cycle.
On the acting front, he was last seen on screen in "Malang", which also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.
Also Read WATCH: When Sridevi and Anil Kapoor came together to inaugurate Bollywood's first few vanity vans
Add new comment