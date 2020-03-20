Coronavirus Outbreak: Hilarious memes on self isolation amid COVID 19 scare make way on social media

Now social distancing has given rise to a meme fest on social media. People are making sure that they are channelling their creativity whilst they are at home.

The global Coronavirus outbreak has put people across the world under self-isolation. Medical experts and government administrations have issued directives on controlling the spread of the COVID-19. The authorities have asked people to practice social distancing. Everyone is making sure that they are indoors and are under self-isolation. Now, this social distancing has given rise to a meme fest on social media. People are making sure that they are channelling their creativity whilst they are at home. The countries across the globe are practicing social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Social media users are letting out their feelings of self-isolation and social distancing in the most hilarious way possible.

The Coronavirus outbreak has made many countries close their borders, put in place precautionary measures and issue preventive measures like curbing travel among many others. While people are following the directive in order to be safe and sound, they are also expressing their views on the current situation which is intense.

Check out the memes below:

When someone gets too close to you.

Talk about social distancing. You are putting meme off... just....

- Dr.Mememur#SocialDistancing #MEMES #stayaway pic.twitter.com/GSWAR8g6RA — Darren Ho ‍(darrenhjh) March 17, 2020

Social media users found a unique way to high light their thoughts of social distancing and self-isolation. These memes will surely leave you in splits. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, folks on social media have found a way to keep engaging with the rest of the world.

(ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor attended a Holi party in Lucknow post her return from London; WATCH Video)

Credits :Twitter

Read More