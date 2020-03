Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan donates masks to BMC workers and other caretakers

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a complete lockdown in India. He has urged the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. With shops, offices, entertainment industries and everything being shut down, India's economy has been severely hit. The outbreak of Coronavirus has not only affected the country emotionally but financially as well. Due to the shops being shut, the daily wage earners are having a hard time.

In order to help them, celebrities are coming forward and donating some amount of money to the relief fund to combat this difficult time. After Kapil Sharma, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan and others, Bollywood star has also offered a helping hand. He has pledged to donate both funds and medical supplies. Hrithik tweeted, "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers."