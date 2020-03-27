Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan donates masks to BMC workers and other caretakers
In order to help them, celebrities are coming forward and donating some amount of money to the relief fund to combat this difficult time. After Kapil Sharma, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan and others, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has also offered a helping hand. He has pledged to donate both funds and medical supplies. Hrithik tweeted, "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers."
He further added, "My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe."
Besides donating, celebrities have also been urging fans to stay indoors and stay safe and take all the precautionary measures and most importantly to not panic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the action film War. The actor has not signed up for any new project yet. However, he had a tour in the month of April which got cancelled due to Coronavirus.
