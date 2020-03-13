Coronavirus Outbreak: Kartik Aaryan’s asking paps to wear a mask at the airport is winning the internet; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kartik Aaryan returned to Mumbai amidst Lucknow schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Friday. While walking out of the airport, Kartik was seen sporting a mask to protect himself from Coronavirus. The Dostana 2 star asked the paparazzi to wear a mask too. Check it out.

Among the Coronavirus scare across the globe, Bollywood stars have also begun to take proper precautions and have been telling their fans to do so as well. Among them, Kartik Aaryan recently shared photos from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he and the team of the film were seen sporting masks. However, now, on Friday, when Kartik made his way back to Mumbai after shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he expressed his concern for the paparazzi following him.

In the video, as Kartik is seen walking out of the airport, he can be seen donning a mask to protect himself against Coronavirus. The paparazzi catch up with him and are seen asking him about his health. Kartik politely replies to them. However, while sitting in his car, Kartik asks the paps to wear a mask too. His care and gesture for the photographers has been lauded by the fans. Kartik can be seen saying, ‘Aap Bhi Pehan Lo,’ to a photographer.

(Also Read: Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan wears a mask & shares how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team is protecting themselves; WATCH)

Meanwhile, the photos from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set of Kartik and crew wearing masks is going viral on the internet. The scare of Coronavirus increased after recently it was declared to be a pandemic by WHO. Also, Hollywood star Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were detected with Coronavirus and that led to fans taking the deadly disease seriously.

Check out Kartik’s video:

The film also stars Kiara Advani and . Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was earlier being shot in Rajasthan and recently, the crew headed to Lucknow to shoot for it. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to be released on July 31, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More