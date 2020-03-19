Coronavirus Outbreak: Malaika Arora make most of self quarantine break as she bonds with son Arhaan; See Pic

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, Malaika Arora seems to have a perfect time to spend quality time with son Arhaan Khan as they practice self-quarantine.

The coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra has forced Bollywood celebrities to stay indoors these days. After all, the state has recorded the maximum number of positive cases of COVID-19 which has also claimed a life there. And while the celebrities have taken this self-quarantine break as an opportunity to relax at their places and find solace in simple things, looks like also has her plans sorted for her time off from the otherwise hectic schedule.

The diva is using this time to spend some quality moments with herself and her teenage son . Malaika also shared a picture of Arhaan who is seen chilling at their residence. In the picture, the young Khan was quite engrossed in his phone and didn’t seem to be aware of being clicked. Malaika, who was apparently clicking the picture from a distance, also gave an apt caption. She wrote, “Some distancing and bonding with my @iamarhaankhan”. Clearly, Malaika has taken this self-quarantine break positively and decided to utilise this time to strengthen her family ties.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s post about spending time with son Arhaan:

Interestingly, Malaika has been actively spreading awareness about novel coronavirus and has urged her fans to stay safe by following the safety and hygiene guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. “Ensure you're constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It's the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be responsible for ourselves, first,” she stated.

