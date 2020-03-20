Coronavirus Outbreak: Priyanka Chopra Jonas REVEALS her life has turned upside down amid self isolation; WATCH

The actress said that it was day 8 of self-isolation and it is getting insane as life has turned upside down due to the current global COVID-19 crisis.

The global icon and actress Jonas took to Twitter to share her experience of self-isolation in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The actress who featured in the film called The Sky is Pink said that it was day 8 of self-isolation and it is getting insane as life has turned upside down due to the current global COVID-19 crisis. The actress who featured in films like Fashion, Dostana, Bajirao Mastani and 7 Khoon Maaf also mentions how she feels the current situation looks like it is right out of a film, but it isn't and the current Coronavirus crisis is very real.

The Isn't It Romantic actress also adds that usually she is surrounded by so many people that self-isolation feels crazy and everyone has similar thoughts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas says in her video that she is taking all the recommended precautionary measures and that she is safe and healthy and is practicing social distancing. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress adds that she wanted to check in and is hoping that everyone is safe and doing well. The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress Priyanka Chopra goes on to add that she and husband Nick Jonas were used to having jam-packed schedules and now all this self-isolation time feels crazy. Many actors from the entertainment business have shared their thoughts about the current outbreak of Coronavirus.

Check out the tweet by Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow.pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Recently, also shared a video of he taking the safe hands challenge. The video shows Deepika Padukone washing her hands as a part of the safe hands challenge which she got nominated for.

