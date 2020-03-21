Coronavirus outbreak: Radhika Apte shares her travel experience as she flies back to London

Radhika Apte shared her experience of travelling amidst Coronavirus outbreak and wrote, "I’m back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them!"

The Coronavirus outbreak has left the whole of India take to isolation in order to keep safe and stay healthy, however, those who have to return home from wherever they are ended up travelling and so did Radhika Apte, who keeps travelling to and fro between India and UK. She recently travelled home and given the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, she also made sure to share her travel experience given the concerns of friends and family.

The actress shared a photo on social media and wrote, "For all the many msgs I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity I’m back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That’s all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx Ps. BA flight was full! (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet."

Her post left her fans gushing over the actress as they spoke about how cute she is looking and also dropped in comments on how they are thankful that she is safe. However, there were some comments that did not favour this decision of Radhika given the Coronavirus outbreak.

