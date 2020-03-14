Coronavirus Outbreak: Shahid Kapoor announces Jersey shoot’s suspension; Says ‘Be responsible, stay safe’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to announce Jersey’s shoot suspension in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. The actor was shooting in Chandigarh for the remake. Check out his note.

Actor took to social media to announce the suspension of Jersey’s shooting in Chandigarh in the wake of Coronavirus Outbreak. The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter and penned a note about the same. Shahid mentioned that the team of Jersey wants people to spend time with their families and to stay safe. Hence, the shoot for Shahid’s upcoming film was suspended. Kapoor also mentioned that it is a responsibility for all to curb the spread of the virus and urged everyone to be responsible.

Shahid wrote, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.” Shahid along with actress Mrunal Thakur had been shooting in Chandigarh for the Telugu remake Jersey. A while back, his father Pankaj Kapur had mentioned that 50% of the shoot of Jersey has been completed.

Due to Coronavirus, several upcoming Bollywood film releases have been postponed including ’s Sooryavanshi and shooting of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been suspended for the time being. The government of several states also announced shut down of theatres, gyms and malls to prevent spread of the virus. In the midst of this, Shahid and team of Jersey also decided to suspend the shoot for the time being and to allow people to be safe in their homes with their families. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey remake is being produced by Allu Arvind and Dil Raju. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Check out Shahid’s note:

