Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja urges fans to stay away from their grandparents to keep them safe

As coronavirus claims another life in India, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a special message for her fans to keep COVID 19 at bay.

Bollywood celebrities have been extensively playing a key role in raising awareness among fans amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India. So far, there have been 173 positive cases of this deadly virus have been recorded across the nation and it has also claimed four lives so far. While celebrities have been urging the fans to stay indoors and follow the safety guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, they have also been practising social distancing quite seriously. In fact, they have also been sharing their self quarantine stories to encourage fans about the same.

Meanwhile, Ahuja, who has been an avid social media user, has also shared an important message for her fans in this crisis situation. The Veere Di Wedding actress, who went live on Instagram with Pinkvlla, has urged her fans to stay indoors as much as possible to keep themselves safe from the novel coronavirus. Besides, Sonam also asked her fans to keep their hygiene a top priority in this crisis situation and keep washing their hands. Furthermore, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress also requested her fans to stay away from their grandparents for a while to keep the oldies safe from the deadly virus. “Stay home, stay safe, keep washing your hands and stay away from your grandparents for a bit,” she added.

To note, COVID 19 has been proved dangerous for the old age people. As a result, the centre and the state governments have also requested the elderly people to stay indoors at the moment.

