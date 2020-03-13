Coronavirus Outbreak: Zee Cine Awards 2020 cancels ceremony for public, to be shot as televised event

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As per reports, the award ceremony will now only be shot for the purpose of broadcasting and fans who have purchased tickets will get a refund.

The statement by Zee TV and Zee Cinema reads, "As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the Covid-19, the ceremony for Zee’s annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead, the awards will now be shot as a televised event. We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest."

Not just Zee Cine, but IIFA awards which were scheduled to be held in March have also been pushed to a later date. The virus outbreak is bound to hit the entertainment industry hard as cinema halls in many parts of the country have been ordered to stay shut until the end of this month.

On Thursday, director Rohit Shetty announced that they have indefinitely postponed the release of and starrer Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium which released today is bound to take a massive hit.

