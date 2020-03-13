Coronavirus Pandemic affects Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan’s international tours; Stars push events amidst risk

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan were all set to go on international tours in the coming months. However, Coronavirus outbreak and risk has compelled them to postpone the events.

The world is currently tackling a deadly disease, Coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and now is spreading across countries. A day after WHO declared Coronavirus as an pandemic, several upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood films were postponed. The Government of India also imposed certain travel restrictions and advised people to cancel plans if not important. Amidst of the Coronavirus outbreak, superstars and also have reportedly cancelled their international tours.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik was all set to kick off his international tour of meeting fans of Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, San Jose, Washington and Atlanta in the US. The tour was to commence on April 10. However, owing to the health risk due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the War star and the organisers have postponed the events. The new dates will be announced after the risk is reduced. A source added, “Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed.”

On the other hand, Salman Khan, who was all set to head to the US for the annual concerts organised by his brother Sohail Khan, also has reportedly pushed the events for later. Salman’s team confirmed this to the daily and said, “It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides.” Salman was supposed to go on a US tour between April 3 and April 12. While a day back, one of the much anticipated release, Sooryavanshi was also postponed owing to a shutdown of theatres in various states of India due to Coronavirus. Salman’s film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Thailand shoot also was reportedly cancelled due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the first death in India was reported last evening of a 76-year old man due to Coronavirus.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

