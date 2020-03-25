Coronavirus Pandemic: Salman Khan's production house puts operations on hold & abides by 21 day lockdown

Salman Khan's production house has put all its operations on hold and abides by the directives of the 21-day lockdown announced in India owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Check out the post.

The entire country has been put under a 21 days lockdown amid the Coronavirus scare which has adversely hit India too. However, the entertainment industry has come to a halt almost one week earlier owing to the ongoing situation. We all are aware of the fact that all production services, shootings, promotions, etc. have been put on hold right from 19th March 2020. This particular rule has been strictly followed by everyone both from the TV industry and Bollywood.

’s production house has recently announced through its official handle that they have kept all their operations on hold thereby following the directive issued by the Government of India regarding the 21-day lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from that, people are advised to stay at home and be safe along with the same announcement. The progress of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was on full swing in February but everything suddenly came to a halt a few days back owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Check out the post below:

Talking about Radhe, the movie also features , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva and is co-produced by Salman Khan himself. It is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020. However, with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, there are high possibilities that the release date is going to be pushed. Of late, there have been some reports which suggest that the editing of the movie is still underway at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. However, the superstar’s manager has reportedly quashed all such rumors.

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan shows off his muscles to a kid who cannot take his eyes off the actor; See Photo)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More