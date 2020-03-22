Coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor is throwing tantrums at hospital staff, director arranges extra guard

It looks like Kanika Kapoor has been throwing tantrums at the hospital staff as she is admitted post being tested positive for Coronavirus.

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been in the news for a while now given the fact that she was tested positive for Coronavirus post returning from London. The actress has been receiving a lot of backlash for hiding her travel history and not abiding by the protocol to go into isolation. Photos of the singer partying with people have been doing the rounds, however, she has also found support in the form of Ahuja, and others in this difficult time.

Kanika has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow and reports have it that she has not been cooperating with the staff while being admitted to the isolation ward in Lucknow. The director, RK Dhiman went on to tell Times Now how she has not been cooperating with them despite being given the best room in the hospital and in fact, is throwing tantrums. He also added how they have arranged for an extra guard as she might run away and probably get more people infected.

The singer has been grabbing the attention for not very right reasons, and in fact, a statement earlier from the director suggested how she has gotten the best of possible facilities including her Gluten-free diet from the kitchen, air-conditioned room with a separate AHU, etc.

Kanika Kapoor spoke about the process of getting to the hospital and the kind of treatment she was meted with and said, "I am here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here."

