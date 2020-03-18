Coronavirus: Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at the 11 suspects who fled hospital; calls them irresponsible

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh lashed out in his tweet at the 11 Coronavirus suspects who fled a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh lashed out in his tweet at the 11 Coronavirus suspects who fled a hospital in Navi Mumbai. A news report by Times Now stated that these 11 suspects had travelled to Dubai and were kept in isolation in the Navi Mumbai hospital. The Marjaavaan actor Riteish Deshmukh stated in his tweet that these 11 people suspected of having the COVID-19 are putting the people around them at risk. He further adds how this is a very irresponsible behaviour on their part.

Riteish Deshmukh adds in his post on Twitter that these 11 suspects should have stayed in the hospital under isolation to make sure that their friends, family and loved ones are not at risk of contracting the Coronavirus. The news reports, about the 11 people fleeing the hospital have now led to a hunt by the Navi Mumbai police for those who fled the hospital during their time in isolation. The Housefull 4 actor Riteish Deshmukh has mentioned in his tweet that medical authorities should be allowed to do their jobs effortlessly, in order to stop the Coronavirus from spreading further.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's tweet:

This is so so irresponsible. Let the Government/ Medical Authorities help you. By isolating yourself you can de-risk strangers, your friends, your loved ones & get the right treatment. We all are soldiers, we all have to and we will fight this together. #IndiaUnited #coronavirus https://t.co/4Opwxgk5g8 — Riteish Deshmukh (Riteishd) March 16, 2020

He also adds that all the people are like soldiers who will fight the battle against COVID-19 together. The news of the 11 people absconding from isolation came as a shock to many. News reports also state that the test results of the Coronavirus test on the 11 people were still awaited.

(ALSO READ: COVID 19: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma takes WHO's safe hands challenge; demonstrates a VIDEO)

Credits :Twitter

Read More