Coronavirus: Sara Ali Khan has a quirky way of asking people to ‘stay safe’ amidst COVID 19 shutdown; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share her offbeat way of advising people to stay safe amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out.

While the entire nation is battling Coronavirus outbreak, shoots of several films have been stalled. Amidst this, Sara Ali Khan was snapped while heading to Varanasi to shoot for Atrangi and her photos of doing puja at the ghats of river Ganga with mom Amrita Singh recently went viral. While Sara was papped at the airport, she was seen sporting a mask as the scare of Coronavirus has gripped the nation. Like all other celebs, Sara too urged everyone to stay safe amidst the outbreak.

The diva took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a boomerang in which she can be seen jumping around in her track pants with a mask on as she advises people to ‘stay safe’ while the Coronavirus cases are on the rise. In the video, Sara can be seen clad in a purple tracksuit with shades and sneakers. However, the Coolie No 1 star’s mask stole the limelight. Several fans too commented on the boomerang and asked Sara to stay safe as well.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's PHOTO greeting each other has fans of the duo rooting for Sartik)

Sara captioned the boomerang as, “Stay safe everyone,” along with several emoticons. The diva has been shooting for Atrangi Re in Varanasi and recently visited a famous temple with her mom and also did a puja near the banks of the holy river. Photos of her doing the puja went viral. Meanwhile, in Atrangi Re, Sara will be seen with and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Atrangi Re will hit the screens on February 12, 2021. Apart from this, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 with . The film is directed by David Dhawan and will release on May 1, 2020.

Check out Sara’s advise amidst COVID-19:

Credits :Instagram

Read More