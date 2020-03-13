Coronavirus Scare: After Delhi, Mumbai theatres to shutdown from Friday midnight announces CM Uddhav Thackeray

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus scare led Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce that theatres in Mumbai will be shut down until March 30. The announcement comes a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced theatres in Delhi will be closed until March 31.

In a move to combat the spread of Coronavirus, Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray has announced theatres will close starting tonight and will remain close until March 30. The announcement comes amid three confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai. There have been 14 confirmed cases reported in Maharastra. The virus has infected more than 80 people in the country. The Mumbai theatre shut down announcement has been a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that theatres in New Delhi will be shut until March 31. The move comes as a big blow to the film industry.

Several movies were scheduled to release in the coming weeks. This weekend saw Angrezi Medium release this weekend. The movie opened to poor occupancy. With two big circuits closing the theatre doors, it will be difficult for the movie to recover investments at the box office.

With the Delhi theatres shut making the headlines, Sooryavanshi has also decided to push the release date. International releases No Time To Die, Mulan and Fast & Furious 9 have also been postponed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The movie was set to hit cinemas on March 24. Given the scare, the and starrer has been postponed indefinitely.

Not only theatres in Mumbai but the Maharashtra government has shut cinema halls in Pune, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Apart from theatres, the government has also shut malls, gyms and swimming pools. Pinkvilla urges its readers to stay safe and take necessary measures to protect themselves from the contagious virus. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus leads to work from home: 7 ways to stay focused and work effectively from home

Credits :ANI

Read More