Coronavirus scare: Dilip Kumar reveals he is under self quarantine, urges fans to stay safe

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter on Monday night and urged his fans to stay safe amid the COVID-19 breakout that has taken place in multiple countries across the world. The 97-year-old actor also revealed that his wife and actress Saira Banu has left no stone unturned and made sure that he is in complete isolation. Taking to Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote, "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

He also asked fans to follow guidelines and make sure that they stay safe. "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others."

Fans and well-wishers of the actor flooded his tweet with goodwill comments for the actor and also lauded his wife's efforts to take precautionary measures.

Take a look at Dilip Kumar's tweets:

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

India has been witnessing a constant rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra tops the list with as many as 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has witnessed a shutdown and businesses have largely been affected. Schools, colleges, theatres, gyms and malls have been asked to remain shut until the end of this month.

