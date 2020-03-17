Coronavirus: Self quarantined Kareena Kapoor Khan indulges in a bowl of Gajar Ka Halwa; See PHOTOS

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not letting the Coronavirus scare stop her from indulging in some dessert. The actress recently took to Instagram and left everyone salivating with her bowl of Gajjar Ka Halwa.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending her self-quarantined time indulging in some Gajjar Ka Halwa. The Angrezi Medium actress, like several other Bollywood stars, is spending her time at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Like most of us, she too is killing time on Instagram. New to the platform, Kareena has been sharing some interesting posts on her account. Just last night, she caused a social media meltdown when she shared a couple of pictures from her home featuring .

Now, the Laal Singh Chadda star has posted yet another bunch of photos to reveal she is enjoying a bowl of the dessert. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared four pictures. She began by announcing, "Dessert doesn't go to the stomach. It goes to the heart," while she posed with a spoon of the Halwa. She continued, "And I clearly have a big heart" before she put the spoon in her mouth and wrote, "really big trust me." She ended the cute series by flaunting an almost empty bowl of the dessert.

Thanks, Bebo, guess who has Gajjar Ka Halwa craving now! *sobs* Check out the photos below while we try to get our hands on some Halwa.

On the work front, Kareena recently starred in Angrezi Medium. The film sees Irrfan and Radhika Madan in the lead role. Sadly, the movie saw light only for a day as Maharashtra CM announced theatres were to shut down from March 14 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The actress was also busy shooting her upcoming movie with , Laal Singh Chadda.

