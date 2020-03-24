Coronavirus Shutdown: Katrina Kaif shares her next set of workout from home routine during social distancing

Katrina Kaif along with her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared part 2 of workout from home routine for her fans to be fit in spite of staying at home.

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all the citizens to stay indoors and stay safe. Government and health organizations have also asked people to follow social distancing and self-quarantine. Many have been working from home while some have been exploring their inner talents by doing household chores. As gyms are closed, one can do some at-home workout to stay fit. While many are not aware of the work at home routine, Bollywood celebrities like , and others have been guiding fans with some workouts to do at home.

A few days back, Katrina had shared a video where she and her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala are helping out with some indoor workouts. Today, yet again Katrina has shared part 2 of workout from home routine for her fans. Sharing a series of workout videos, the Sooryavanshi actress wrote, "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe." While it is necessary for everyone to be fit and build their immune power, these workout tips are of great use at such times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Katrina Kaif’s film, Sooryavanshi starring ’s release was pushed and also, it is being reported that Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in a film titled Deadly, directed by Super 30 fame director Vikas Bahl. Recently, Katrina was seen washing utensils at her home and while doing that the actress has also shared a small tutorial on how to wash the dishes at home without wasting water.

