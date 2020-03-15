Coronavirus SHUTSDOWN Bollywood: Film, TV shows & web series shoots suspended from Thursday; Deets Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Due to the Coronavirus scare, Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has announced that no film, TV or web series production will take place from March 19 to March 31.

The Coronavirus outbreak and the Covid-19 scare has come as a huge jolt for Bollywood. On Sunday, March 15, it has been reported that Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. About 32 cases have been confirmed in the state. The Maharashtra CM had already announced that theatres will be closed from March 13, Friday, until March 30. Although this impacted the releases, the production of movies, TV shows, and web series were going as per schedule.

However, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has now announced that shooting of shows, series and movies be brought to a halt starting this Thursday, March 19. The decision was taken in a meeting between IMPPA, FWICE, IFTDA, IFTPC and WIFPA on Sunday, March 15. As per the statement, the production will be on a standstill until March 31. The decision to restart filming will be taken on March 30.

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said, “Corona virus pandemic has spread across the world and we have taken the decision to shut all shoots after a long meeting with all associations. All the associations and industries across India – North, South or any other regional – are with us in this decision”. The association has given filming units time until Thursday so that they can prepare for the shutdown accordingly.

“We have given a three-day period for all producers so that they can ask their units working anywhere in India or outside the country to come back. It will also give some time for broadcasters to think about their programming during the shoot shut down. The film industry is extremely serious about combating COVID-19. During the shutdown, cleaning and sanitation will be implemented at the sets,” Pandit added.

Read the complete statement below:

