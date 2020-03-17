Coronavirus: Siddhivinayak and Shirdi temples close its door for devotees amid COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid coronavirus outbreak in the nation, Maharashtra’s Siddhivinayak and Shirdi temples have been shut down to mitigate the contagious COVID-19.

In wake of the ongoing epidemic of coronavirus, Maharashtra’s popular religious temples Siddhivinayak and Shirdi temples have been closed to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus that has taken over the nation. The decision was taken by the respective trusts of the temples after Maharashtra had 36 reported cases of coronavirus along with one death in the city. To note, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far and the toll has exceeded 36.

For the uninitiated, Siddhivinayak temple, which is located in central Mumbai, has always witnessed a large number of devotees in attendance every day to offer prayer to Lord Ganesha. Apparently, the renowned temple has been shut down for the first time in the history of 200 years. The trust, which had earlier claimed to be taking all the precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, decided to close the doors of the temple on Monday evening. It is reported that the Siddhivinayak temple will remain closed until the situation of the coronavirus outbreak in the city comes under control.

On the other hand, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust which manages the Shirdi temple has also decided to close the religious site from 3 PM until further notice. To note, Shirdi is also among the most visited temples in Maharashtra. Arun Dongre, who happens to be the trust’s chief executive officer, visited the temple during the weekend and has urged the devotees to avoid visiting the temple amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state. “As per the directives of the government, I request the devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days,” Dongre was quoted saying to ANI.

Talking about the coronavirus outbreak, the contagious virus has hit the entire world and has been declared as an epidemic by the World Health Organisation as it has claimed over five thousand lives so far. In fact, WHO has also issued safety guidelines to prevent the widespread of this highly contagious virus.

