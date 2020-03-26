Coronavirus: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ekta Kapoor 'Stand for Humanity'; uplift daily wage earners

With lakhs in India living a hand-to-mouth existence, the three week shutdown is bound to leave many hungry and without an income. In such times, Bollywood has come together to provide basic necessities to daily wage earners.

Television queen Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter today to announce her support for the cause as she tweeted, "In these crucial times, every contribution can help immensely! Join in, in this people's movement by donating your bit at - http://iahv.org/in-en/donate/ #iStandWithHumanity."

, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar were also some of the B-town stars who did their bit by donating. "In times like these, we need to step up for the ones in need. I’m happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. And guys whoever can help, you all can also contribute online," tweeted Sidharth.

"Let’s contribute! While some of us are safe at home, we can help those struggling right now.. donate," urged Kiara Advani. Dia Mirza, Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani were also some other celebs who pledged their donation. Take a look at their tweets below:

In times like these, we need to step up for the ones in need. I’m happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. And guys whoever can help, you all can also contribute online - https://t.co/TRmxFSYZtF#iStandWithHumanity#ArtOfLiving#BMC#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Q2bygbLIRN — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 26, 2020

We fully support this initiative sir. We have to be compassionate and more humane in such times.Lets get together and help the ones that are vulnerable and in need.

I pledge to contribute https://t.co/Xal0wuIcih#iStandwithHumanity #BMC #ArtOfLiving https://t.co/Xr1YDC15qV — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 26, 2020

In these crucial times, every contribution can help immensely! Join in, in this people's movement by donating your bit at - https://t.co/SmSIkZQwSE#iStandWithHumanity pic.twitter.com/743YiYbqoN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 26, 2020

Bollywood has indeed stepped up in these trying times and are doing their bit. From spreading awareness to donating for important causes, celebs are setting an example by staying indoors.

Credits :Pinkvilla

