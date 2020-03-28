Coronavirus: Sushmita Sen shares an IMPORTANT information about COVID 19 medicine & it shouldn’t be missed
The novel coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization and it has emerged as a great threat to humans as of now. While there hasn’t been any cure to it as of now, social distancing and self quarantine are said to be the only way to combat the deadly disease. While COVID 19 has already started affecting India, several celebrities have taken a moral responsibility to raise awareness about this highly transmissible disease. Joining them, Sushmita Sen also shared an interesting post about the novel coronavirus and its medicine which is quite important during this crisis situation.
The diva shared a picture of a bottle of medicine which was said to be a 100% effective medicine of COVID 19 and was named as ‘STAY HOME’. In the caption, Sushmita urged her fan not to opt for self medication during quarantine break as it might worsen the situation. “Please don’t self medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you & your families to be aware of. Do check with your doctors before taking my word for it!!” she added. Furthermore, she explained how self medication can turn dangerous in the time of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The post also claimed that while the deadly virus thrives on ibuprofen, it is advisable to take medicines after consulting a doctor.
Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post about COVID 19 medicine:
#important while we are home, please don’t self medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you & your families to be aware...do check with your doctors before taking my word for it!! “Just got this from Cornell: FYI: Information from Vienna’s laboratory studying COVID-19 say vast majority of people who died had ibuprofen in their system so do not take it!! Those who recovered did not take ibuprofen so if you have symptoms, take Paracetamol only!!! Looks like this virus thrives on ibuprofen so don’t do it and tell everyone you can!!! There are a few articles online No Ibuprofens or any NSAIDS (Non steroidal anti inflammatory drugs) #stayhome #avoidselfmedication #checkwithdoctorfirst I love you guys!!
Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is enjoying her quarantine break by spending quality time with her family. In fact, she even using this break to enhance her daughters’ creativity and shared a picture of a stuffed toy made by Alisah using waste materials. Isn’t that a perfect way to utilize the quarantine break.
