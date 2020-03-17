Coronavirus Update: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium to release again ‘when it’s safe to do so’, confirms Homi Adajania

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After the theatres in several states have been shut down amid coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium decides to re-release the movie later.

The coronavirus outbreak in India has not only bought the lives of aam aadmi on a halt, but the showbiz industry has also come to a standstill. In fact, the release of Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much talked about Angrezi Medium has also faced the massive impact of COVID 19 outbreak to a great extent. After all, the theatres in several cities were closed until the end of this month in several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, as a precautionary measure to combat this highly transmissible virus.

Keeping in view the current situation, the makers of Angrezi Medium have decided to release the family drama once again across India. The announcement was made by director Homi Adajania, who confirmed that the movie will return when it will be safe to do so. He shared the news in his Instagram story and wrote, “At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other.”

Check out Homi Adajania's post about Angrezi Medium re-release:

To note, Angrezi Medium was earlier scheduled to re-release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu Kashmir as these states were the first one to shut down the theatres amid coronavirus outbreak. Producer Dinesh Vijan had stated, “Angrezi Medium has been a journey I shall cherish all my life. The one thing I've learned from its making is that whatever be the obstacle if we pour our heart and soul into something, the universe will have our back. As the film now reaches India, we have already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it will however not release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. We hope for the same affection and support you've been giving us since day one. Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said, 'wait for us'.”

Interestingly, the Homi Adajania directorial, which also features Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in key roles, has received a thunderous response from the audience and critics.

