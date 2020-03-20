Coronavirus: Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant seen with Kanika Kapoor at a party; attends Parliament next day

The singer attended a party in Lucknow. This party was also attended by several other guests which included Bhartiya Janta Party leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

Singer Kanika Kapoor revealed that she has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The news reports about the Baby Doll singer stated that Kanika Kapoor had reportedly travelled from London to Lucknow but did not inform the authorities of her travels. The singer, later on, attended a party in Lucknow. This party was also attended by several other guests which included Bhartiya Janta Party leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh. There is a picture of the singer Kanika Kapoor and MP Dushyant Singh at the party.

News reports further add that Dushyant Singh who is a Member of Parliament was present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and also got clicked alongside the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. As per media reports, Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is seen sitting next to Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari. The picture was taken in the Central Hall on Thursday. The Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer Kanika Kapoor has now reportedly been taken to King George's Medical University in Lucknow. The singer as per the news reports came back to Lucknow on March 15 from London. The party which the singer attended reported saw many politicians and bureaucrats in attendance.

The medical authorities of Uttar Pradesh have started informing all the guests who were present at the party with Kanika Kapoor to practice self-isolation and report any Coronavirus symptoms immediately. The news reports also suggest that all the guests will be undergoing a test for Coronavirus.

