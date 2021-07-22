Cost of Priyanka Chopra's ravishing red birthday swimsuit can sponsor your next mini vacay.

took social media by storm when she recently celebrated her birthday. Her celebrations photos were nothing short of great content and we loved to see the actress chilling with her friends in London. While Nick Jonas couldn't physically be with Priyanka, the doting husband showered her with expensive gifts and a whole lot of love. A day after her birthday, Priyanka shared a series of photos from her celebration and it made us crave for a vacation.

In one of the many birthday photos, Priyanka's pool side celebration called for a birthday swimsuit and the actress flaunted two stylish pieces. While one was a cutout black swimsuit for her 'Pri Birthday' bash, the other one was a ravishing red. And looks like the cost of the chic red hot swimsuit can sponsor your next mini vacay.

Jokes apart! The swimsuit is from a clothing label called Marysia and costs almost Rs 28,200. Yep, you heard that right! Priyanka Chopra made a fashion conscious decision as the swimsuit was a sustainable one made from 100 per cent recycled materials. The swimsuit is part of the Palm Springs Maillot collection by the brand and comes in at least five colours.

As for its aesthetic, the Rs 28K red swimsuit is defined as a classic shape and Priyanka can be seen flaunting its scooped neckline that features "hand cut and raw edge signature scallops" that trim the neckline, legs and hips.

Sharing the birthday post, Priyanka captioned it, "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

For her birthday gift, Nick Jonas surprised Priyanka with a live quartet performance during sunset as well as a rare collectible bottle of wine. It definitely looked all things magical.

