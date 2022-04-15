‘Couldn’t be happier to have Alia Bhatt as my bhabhi’: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan opens up on the wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the newest couples on the block. All eyes are on them and everyone is only talking about the couple. Both the stars got married on April 14 and the Dear Zindagi actress announced her wedding on social media with some dreamy pictures of her and the Sanju actor leaving everyone spellbound. Both the Bhatts and the Kapoors have been taking to their social media to welcome the new addition to their families. In a recent interview with Times Of India RK’s cousin, Armaan Jain opened up about his Bhabhi.

Talking about the intimate affair that took place at the couple’s home in Bandra, Armaan in an interview with Times Of India revealed that the wedding was quite a simple affair. There was no too much of a song and dance happening during the ceremonies. He further added, “overall, it felt good to welcome Alia to our family. I couldn’t be happier to have Alia as my bhabhi.” The actor also said that he missed the late Rishi Kapoor at the event and added that the entire family missed him. Armaan also said that Rishi always wanted to see his son getting married and it would have been a dream come true for him if he was here. He concluded by saying, “having said that we know he was there with us in spirit at the wedding.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be together seen in Brahmastra. The couple recently wrapped up shooting for this film in Varanasi and Ayan Mukerji announced the wrap-up of the film. In fact, he also shared a small chunk from the first song of the film Kesariya.

