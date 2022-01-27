Couples take note; Rajkummar Rao's mushy comment on wifey Patralekhaa's latest picture is just too cute

Fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa together. While their loved-up posts go viral in no time, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s social media banter leaves fans in awe. They have become one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their marriage in November was one of the grand weddings in recent years. For the unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh.

On Thursday, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle and shared a bold picture of herself. Her new post captivated her husband’s attention. In the photograph, the actress is seen posing in a white ensemble with stunning makeup and bold eyes. To caption the post, Patralekhaa used a white heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Fire”. In response to it, Patralekhaa dropped a flower emoticon. Isn’t their social media banter super cute? Filmmaker Farah Khan also took to the comment section and wrote, “Hottie”. Many others dropped heart and fire emoticons on the actress’ latest picture.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Badhai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Recently, Pinkvilla also exclusively learnt that the social comedy directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is all set to see a release during the valentine’s day 2022 weekend. The trailer of the film has received immense appreciation. Apart from this, he also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

