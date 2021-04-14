Court actor Vira Sathidar dies due to Coronavirus at 62 in Nagpur

Acclaimed Marathi actor Vira Sathidar was admitted to AIIMS Nagpur after getting diagnosed with Covid positive. Being on a ventilator for the last two days, he passed away on Tuesday morning.

Veteran Marathi actor Vira Sathidar known for his outstanding performance in Court died due to COVID-19. After testing positive for COVID, Vira was admitted to AIIMS Nagpur and as his condition got worse, he was shifted to the ventilator for the last two days. He took his last breath on Tuesday morning after cardiorespiratory arrest in COVID-19 pneumonia with respiratory failure, said a hospital official, reported PTI. Vira was born in Nagpur in 1960 and died at the age of 62 in the same city.

Vira has been a part of numerous Marathi films but he is most known for Chaitanya Tamhane’s 2015 Nation Award winner for Best Feature Film Court. Vira played the character of a protest singer Narayan Kamble who was put under jurisdiction for inciting the suicide of a sewage worker through one of his hard-hitting songs. The Court was a satire on the Indian Jurisdiction and Vira’s performance was praised internationally. After the news of his death, Chaitanya Tamhane told PTI, “He had COVID-19 and was put on ventilator. It's an extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in."

Vira’s performance in Court is one of the most acclaimed in the history of Marathi cinema especially for the realism that he brought into the character. A satire comes out of a man’s misery in almost unrealistic/too realistic circumstances. Vira did not break the character to go for humor even once in the film though his atmosphere was getting sickly funny after a point in the narrative. Released in 2014, Court was India’s entry to the Oscars though it did not end up getting nominated.

