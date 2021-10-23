Court asks Samantha Ruth Prabhu to seek apology from YouTube channels rather than filing defamation suit

Weeks after announcing her split with husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took legal actions against several YouTubers for broadcasting malicious content about her. Now, the honourable Court has asked the South actress to seek an apology from the concerned YouTube channels instead of filing a defamation suit against them.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the South couple made their split official on October 2. The duo issued a joint statement about their divorce, thereby sending fans in a major state of shock. Just weeks after the announcement, the South actress took the legal route against multiple YouTube channels alleging the of defaming her. Reportedly, a Court in Hyderabad has ordered the actress to simply seek an apology from the concerned YouTube channels.

According to a report by India TV, the court reportedly said, “The actress can seek a word of apology from the content owners of the concerned YouTube channels, individuals and media outlets, rather than filing defamation cases on them. In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no sense of some being high and others being low. We will hear Samantha's case as per the procedure.”

Speaking of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, love bloomed between the two, when they collaborated for the South film, Ye Maaya Chesave. After dating each other for several years, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in January 2017. The couple finally sealed the deal in a grand wedding ceremony that was held in Goa in October 2017. Now, after remaining married for four years, the couple called it quits and have asked their fans for privacy while they move on separate paths.

The statement shared by the two reads, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," read an excerpt from the statement.

ALSO READ| After Kangana's 'brat' comment for Naga Chaitanya, Samantha roots for Dhaakad’s release