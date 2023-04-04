Court dismisses appeal filed against Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s discharge in 2007 obscenity case; Read Report

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The actress who is known for her fitness game has been away from the screens for some time but not away from the limelight. Time and again, the actress indirectly or directly has been part of several controversies. One such controversy was the 2007 case when Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her publicly in Rajasthan at an event. Many cases were registered against Shetty and Gere and one of them was in the state under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai sessions court dismisses appeal filed against Shilpa Shetty

The incident took place in Rajasthan at an AIDS awareness program where Richard Gere hugged and kissed Shilpa Shetty. Many called it obscene and a case was filed in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mundawar. In 2017, the case was transferred to Mumbai on the orders of the Supreme Court. In January 2022, the Metropolitan Magistrate at Ballard Pier, Mumbai discharged Shetty after observing that she seemed to be the victim of Gere's act. The metropolitan magistrate confirmed, “After giving the prosecution and accused an opportunity of being heard, I am satisfied that the charge against present accused, that is, Shilpa Shetty, is groundless.”

The Rajasthan Police filed an appeal against the dismissal. Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer Prashant Patil sought a dismissal of the appeal filed against her discharge in the case. On Monday morning, to everyone’s relief, the Mumbai sessions court dismissed the criminal revision application filed by the state.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s work front

On the professional front, it has been recently announced Shilpa Shetty will be essaying the role of Satyavati in the pan-India film, KD-The Devil. This highly anticipated film will feature Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt as lead characters.

