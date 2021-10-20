Court mentions reference of hard drugs, bulk quantity in WhatsApp chats while rejecting Aryan Khan's bail plea

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court today. The star kid, who is already in judicial custody for so many days, will continue to remain inside. A report mentions that Khan’s advocates Satish Maneshinde and Senior Counsel Amit Desai have approached the High Court for the same. The star kid was taken under NCB custody on October 2 in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan has been struggling to get bail ever since.

However, as per India Today report, it was mentioned why Aryan Khan's bail was rejected in the court today. While rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail, the Sessions Court had observed that this is not the first time he is involved in 'illicit drug activities'. The order reads, “There is ample evidence in the form of WhatsApp chats of accused no. 1 (Aryan Khan) with foreign national and unknown persons dealing in drugs. There is reference of hard drugs and bulk quantity in WhatsApp chats which can not be meant for consumption, with unknown persons who are suspected to be part of international drug racket.”

The Court further cited the conspiracy and WhatsApp chats angle in its 18-page order to state that the NCB's probe must continue. However, Aryan Khan's lawyers have repeatedly said in Court that such claims are inaccurate and that no illegal substance was recovered from him at the time of his arrest on October 2.

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea has also been rejected. To note, 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, and 22 pills of ecstasy, and Rs 1.33 lakh were seized during the raid.