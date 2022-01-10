Court orders de-freezing of two other suspects' accounts post Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts were de-freezed last year after she was identified in a drugs case that surfaced during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The court has now directed the accounts of two additional accused in the same case to be unfrozen. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized Jai Madhok and Zaid Vilatra's accounts, according to their application to the special court.

Madhok allegedly indicated in his plea that the bank warned him that his transactions would be restricted and that the investigating officer had failed to notify a magistrate. The order to de-freeze the account was issued by Additional Sessions Judge D B Mane, who also stated that in the lack of such a report, the investigating officer's actions are considered illegal. The NCB argued against the plea, claiming that its investigation was still ongoing.

Rhea Chakraborty also requested access to her bank accounts, which were frozen during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year. Rhea said in her petition to the special NDPS court that the revenue from the bank accounts sustained her as well as her brother's lifestyles and that the freezing of the accounts for the previous 10 months has caused her prejudice. Rhea must offer a written undertaking backed by an affidavit that she will be accessible to the balance amount, as reflected in the accounts, when requested, during the pendency and conclusion of the trial, according to the special NDPS court.

