Court orders Mumbai Police to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli for instigating communal tension

As per the latest development, on allegations of a complainant, Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court has ordered registration of a police complaint against Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel for their social media posts.

and Rangoli Chandel may face trouble soon as reportedly the Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court has directed the Mumbai Police to register a complaint against the sisters for allegedly creating a divide among communities through their social media posts. As per ANI, the court has asked the Mumbai Police to take this step against Kangana and her sister on the allegations levelled by a complainant. The complaint has been reportedly filed by Casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed.

As per ANI, "Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts." As per a report in ABP news, the charges that apparently have been levelled against Kangana and Rangoli include sedition and blasphemy and sections 295A, 153A, 124 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code are reportedly included in the same.

As per ABP news, the complainants reportedly told the court that Kangana and Rangoli have been spreading 'communal hatred' and dividing communities via tweets. The news channel's report also mentioned that several tweets by the Thalaivi actress regarding Mumbai Police, Babur Sena, Palghar lynching and more have been mentioned in the petition filed by the complainants. The petition has now reportedly turned into an FIR after the Bandra Court has ordered the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against the two.

Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts. pic.twitter.com/U1p17CEnUs — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

Further, as per ABP news report, Kangana's tweets on Tablighi Jamat and COVID 19 spread also have been mentioned in the complaint. Recently, Karnataka Police also filed an FIR against Kangana for her tweets regarding farmers after the bill had been passed in the parliament. The actress has been extremely active on Twitter since she made her debut on social media. She has been tweeting about several recent issues. Recently, she shared her take on the Paris beheading incident of a teacher and questioned the religious intolerance. The FIR order by the Court comes at a time when Kangana is fighting a case in Bombay High Court with BMC over the demolition of her office in Mumbai.

