Court orders Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother to refrain from posting any remarks on social media

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the talented actor has recently been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor was recently in the news for the allegations made against Siddiqui by his wife Aaliya. He was embroiled in a legal battle over a property dispute with his estranged wife. Then, his domestic help accused the actor of abandoning him in Dubai without food and salary. Now, another issue has cropped up after his brother posted alleged defamatory statements against the actor on social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother

The actor filed a defamation suit seeking Rs. 100 crores in damages from his brother Shamasuddin for posting defamatory remarks against the actor on social media. The suit has also named the actor’s ex-wife Zainab aka Aaliya. On Wednesday, after hearing the suit, The Bombay High Court directed the actor and his brother not to post or upload any remarks against each other on social media to ’maintain equity’ and also to amicably resolve the issue between the brothers. The court also ordered the brother to be present on May 3 with their lawyers to resolve the matter.

However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud said that since the actor and his wife are trying to resolve the issues amicably between them, he does not wish to pursue the defamation suit against her. Meanwhile, Advocate Rumi Mirza who is appearing for Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamasuddin informed that this settlement was possible due to the intervention of the division bench of the high court, and a similar settlement might be possible between the brothers.

Chandrachud remained firm and responded to this by saying that any talks would be possible only when Shamasuddin will take down the defamatory post from social media. The court gave its nod and asked the brother to take down the post and they should refrain from posting any further remarks against each other.

