Court orders Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s kids to return to Dubai along with former wife Aaliya; Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making it to the headlines for many days now ever since the legal battle with his wife has been going on. Amidst this battle, the actor’s wife Aaliya had shared a video claiming that both their kids had been thrown out of her mother-in-law’s house and that now they have nowhere to go. Recently, it was reported that the former couple would fight the custody battle for both their kids and that their daughter was not keen on returning to Dubai to resume her school. But now the buzz is that the latest court order has asked both the kids Shora and Yani to return to Dubai to complete their studies.

Court asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s kids to return to Dubai

According to reports in the Times Of India, it is said that the latest court orders have asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s kids Shora and Yani to return to Dubai to complete their studies and they will be accompanied by their mother Aaliya. The couple’s lawyers stated that ‘certain compliance issues that were to be ironed out between the two parties, which was discussed in the chamber hearing’. The court has also said that the kids should travel to Dubai in the next two to three days and that the actor has to accompany them when he is done with his shoots. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for Wednesday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya’s daughter does not want to return to Dubai

According to reports in Times Of India, the court bench hearing the case of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya decided that their children should be sent back to Dubai to carry on with their studies. Reportedly a source close to their daughter Shora revealed that she feels she will be bullied there. This entire incident has taken a toll on her and her mother Aaliya has been taking her to therapy sessions. The source also added that Shora wants to stay with her mother but the matter is still pending before the court.