Court permits Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to receive their seized electronic devices

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been granted permission to receive all their seized electronic devices by a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). The Ra.One actor and his partner’s laptop and mobile gadgets were seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). As reported by India Today, on Friday, special NDPS Judge VV Vidwans observed that the data on the seized devices have already been saved in digital forms for the investigation.

“Conducting the trial and adjudication of the case will take a significant amount of time. Although the financial investigation into the matter is still ongoing, the data on mobile phones and laptops, such as Macbooks and pen drives, has already been saved in digital form/soft copies and can be accessed at any time for the purposes of the investigation and trial,” he said. Actor Arjun Rampal came under scrutiny when the NCB launched an investigation to probe the drug angle in the SSR death case.

After the untimely demise of the star, the agency began to probe the use of drugs by various Bollywood celebs. In the month of October last year, the brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Agisilaos Demetrias was taken into police custody. Soon after his arrest, the agency also raided Arjun Rampal’s apartment.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor’s work front, the actor last featured in the thriller film, Nail Polish. He will next be seen essaying the role of the main antagonist in starrer action crime film, Dhaakad. Apart from this, the actor also has The Battle of Koregaon and Nastik in the pipeline.

