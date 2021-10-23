Court says chat recovered from Armaan Kohli’s phone show involvement in Drugs Case while denying bail: Report

In the month of August, actor Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were recovered from the actor’s Mumbai residence. Now, while denying bail for Kohli, the honourable court reportedly said, that the chats recovered from Armaan’s phone show his involvement in ‘illicit trafficking’.

According to ANI, the actor along with drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh were arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. Reportedly, Armaan was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which he had moved a bail plea, which was also rejected by the Court. Now, as per India TV, in the latest development, the honourable Court has found Armaan’s indulgence in the drug case.

"Contents in the chats and videos also propagate for the indulgence of the applicant in illicit trafficking prima-facie and therefore the prosecution seems to have invoked section 27A (of the NDPS Act) against the applicant/accused," said the judge while denying his bail. Previously, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede had revealed that they have arrested four people, out of which two are foreigners. “One used to supply cocaine to Armaan, while the other one would supply the MD drug. We caught him at Nala Sopara. Another Nigerian has also been caught who works in films as a bodyguard and has worked as many film stars’ bodyguards too. He has even worked in several films,” he had said.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Bombay Times earlier Wankhede had informed that NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which they have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs, and have arrested nine of them so far. “After that, a lot of places have been searched and we have seized commercial quantities of drugs from different places. Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Mamu was intercepted and arrested. He was carrying an intermediate quantity of MD (mephedrone). And while investigating him, we came to know about Mr. Kohli. We searched Mr. Kohli’s house and we recovered a small quantity of cocaine. Based on that, we got him to the office and questioned him, and subsequently have put him under arrest,” Wankhede had said.

ALSO READ| PICS: Armaan Kohli arrested for drugs case; Actor produced in court