Raj Kundra brought back to police station as court sends him to judicial custody in adult film racket; PICS

Hours after he was produced in Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon, TOI reported that Raj Kundra was sent to judicial custody till 23 July in the adult film racket that has come to the fore. The entrepreneur was arrested on Monday night and the same was confirmed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

He confirmed Raj Kundra's involvement in the case in a statement, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."

After his arrest, Raj Kundra was sent to JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. On Tuesday afternoon he appeared before the Esplanade Court in South Mumbai along with one other accused - businessman Ryan Tharp. Both Kundra and Tharp were sent to judicial custody until Friday.

ANI also confirmed the same via a tweet which read, "#UPDATE | Mumbai: Actress 's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp sent to Police Custody till 23rd July."

Take a look:

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp sent to Police Custody till 23rd July. — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

According to a report in Indian Express, Raj Kundra was arrested after the Mumbai Police investigated his connection with a UK production house executive Umesh Kamat. The production house had come under the scanner for uploading pornographic content to various apps.

Earlier this year in February, the Mumbai Police had arrested a group of five people for producing adult films and allegedly forcing women in such films.