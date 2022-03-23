Court summons Salman Khan to appear on April 5 for allegedly misbehaving with a journalist in 2019; Reports

On Tuesday, Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai summoned Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a 2019 case filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey. According to ANI, Khan had allegedly misbehaved with the said journalist. The court has summoned the actor for offenses under IPC Sections 504 and 506 and asked him to appear on April 5.

According to the reports in Times Now, Journalist Ashok Pandey in his complaint had mentioned that Salman Khan and his bodyguard had assaulted him when he tried to film him when he was riding a bicycle. According to the complaint, the incident had happened on April 24, 2019. Ashok Pandey also mentioned that he took Khan’s consent before taking his video.

Take a look:

On Monday, ANI had reported a development in Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case and according to the latest update, the case has been transferred to Rajasthan High Court. This means all the pleas relating to the actor and the poaching case will now be heard in the High Court. ANI's official tweet read, "1998 blackbuck poaching case | Rajasthan High Court allows the transfer petition of actor Salman Khan. The pleas relating to the actor will now be heard in the High Court."

The blackbuck poaching case has garnered major attention several times over the last two decades.

Speaking about Salman Khan’s professional career, he will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo in the film too. Earlier, Salman has shared a teaser of Tiger 3 too and announced that the movie will release on Eid 2023.

