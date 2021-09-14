Court warns Kangana Ranaut with an arrest warrant after she skips hearing in the Javed Akhtar defamation case

The Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar legal battle have been going on for quite a long time now. Recently, we told you that the court had dismissed Kangana’s plea to quash the defamation case that Javed Akhtar has filed. But now the latest reports suggest that the actress has not attended the latest hearing and she might face dire consequences for it.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has stated in the court that the actress has been constantly travelling and since she is unwell, she has been asked to get a COVID test done. Following this, the actress has been granted relief and has been asked to be present for the next hearing that has been scheduled for September 20. The court has reportedly ordered that if Kangana fails to appear at that hearing, an arrest warrant will be issued against her. Her counsel had apparently sought a week’s time from the court and even stated that will be available for the virtual hearing of the matter.

For the unversed, last year Javed Akhtar had filed a case following Kangana Ranaut’s defamatory and baseless comments against him during a television interview. In December 2020, the court directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Akhtar's complaint and subsequently an offence of defamation was prima facie made out and the court initiated criminal proceedings against the actress. Last week, the Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea filed by Kangana, seeking to quash the defamation case filed against her, based on the lyricist Javed Akhtar's complaint.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut set to play Goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai's epic period drama The Incarnation: SITA