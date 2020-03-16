Covid 19: Aamir Khan to return from Punjab after shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha gets delayed

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Since the past few weeks, as the world is fighting against that Coronavirus pandemic, everything has come, literally, to a standstill. From theatres shutting down to film releases being pushed indefinitely, Bollywood is grappling with the Covid-19 in its own way, and in the latest, the film bodies decided to halt all shootings of the films until March 31. While earlier it was reported that despite Coronavirus, has decided to continue shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, now, it is being reported that since a major chunk of the film is being shot at real locations, the next schedule of the film will be decided on a later date, after analyzing the situation on ground.

As per a report in Mirror, the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha was put on hold hours after film bodies decided to halt all shootings for 12 days, starting March 19 and since Aamir was discussing canceling the shoot much before that, Bebo is back to the bay and Aamir will be back today. While Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on Christmas 2020, the film is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic Forrest Gump.

After unveiling his look, it was on Valentine's Day 2020 that Aamir Khan dropped the first look of co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from the film. In the first look, while Aamir Khan is seen wearing a turban, Kareena’s look had her hug Aamir Khan, while sporting an Indian look and alongside the poster, Aamir wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर... बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a.” Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and will feature Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and TV actor Mona Singh in lead roles.

Check out the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha here:

