COVID 19: Abhishek Bachchan wins over Farah Khan as he gives Rs 1 Lakh for her daughter Anya’s charity drive

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter, Anya started raising money to support strays. Abhishek Bachchan came forward and gave Rs 1,01,000 for Anya’s single sketch and won over the filmmaker-choreographer.

Amid Coronavirus or COVID 19 outbreak, everyone is doing what they can to contribute towards the welfare of human and animal life. Speaking of this, a sweet initiative was started by Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter, Anya Kunder where she sketched to raise money for welfare and support of stray animals. In a twist, Abhishek Bachchan came forward and gave away Rs 1,01,000 for Anya’s sketch and contributed to the animal cause. The gesture by Abhishek won over the internet and Farah Khan as well.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker-choreographer, Farah penned a sweet note for her dear friend, Abhishek to laud him for his adorable gesture. She even shared a cute throwback photo of hugging Bachchan junior and thanked him for contributing to Anya’s charity drive to support the stray and neglected animals. Farah even shared an adorable photo of the sketch that Anya made for which Abhishek shelled out over Rs 1 Lakh. Seeing the gesture, many other stars like and Zoya Akhtar lauded Abhishek on the same post.

Farah shared the photo with Abhishek and wrote, “Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big hearted crazy boy bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate i know.” Abhishek replied to the post with a hug and folded hands emoticon. Hrithik wrote, “Too sweeet.” Meanwhile, Coronavirus has impacted the country severely with the state of Maharashtra being at the top with the highest number of cases. The lockdown was extended till May 3 by PM Narendra Modi and everyone is adhering to the same. Amid the lockdown, several celebs have pledged support to various initiatives to help those whose lives have been impacted by COVID 19.

Check it out:

