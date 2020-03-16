COVID 19: After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot gets cancelled, Kartik Aaryan enjoys Jenga with his family; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In this video, Kartik Aaryan is seen playing a game of Jenga with his family. Take a look

Yesterday, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood came to a standstill after film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19 to March 31. In effect, not just film releases have been pushed, shootings have also been cancelled. And while Kartik and Kiara had recently jetted off to Lucknow to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the shooting was cancelled way before the film bodies announced to halt shootings.

As per reports, the schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was to go on till April 10, 2020, however, amidst the spread of Coronavirus, the team cancelled the shooting and decided to come back to Mumbai. Prior to this, Kartik shared a video on Instagram where he is seen on a night shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the entire team is seen shooting with a mask. Kartik, through his video, urged fans to stay safe amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and advised them to wash hands. And since shootings have been halted, yesterday Kartik Aaryan was seen enjoying a game of jenga with his family.

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in ’s Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay.

