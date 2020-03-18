COVID 19: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma takes WHO's safe hands challenge; demonstrates a VIDEO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma has also taken WHO's safe hands challenge to fight Coronavirus and has demonstrated a video on her Instagram handle. Check out her video.

Our biggest fear is here as Coronavirus has already been declared a pandemic by WHO some time back. But on the positive side, everyone is trying to curb the effect of this deadly virus one way or the other. Governments of numerous countries have taken initiatives and precautionary measures to stop COVID-19 from escalating further. In the midst of all this, WHO has also adopted a great initiative to make people aware and keep themselves hale and hearty.

The organization has started nominating people on social media to take the safe hands challenge which requires them to present a demo on how to wash hands properly and maintain hygiene. The latest to take this challenge is who has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen beautifully explaining the process while giving the demo. She has also urged her fans to be safe themselves and also protect their family members.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post below:

Earlier, this challenge has been accepted by another Bollywood diva, . The Chhapaak actress has also demonstrated the safe hands challenge through the medium of a video on social media. Coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected every country including India. The entertainment industry is also bearing its impact as shootings have been put to a halt and release dates of numerous movies have been postponed until further notice. Moreover, Bollywood will come to a standstill from 19th March to 31st March owing to an order announcing the shutdown of production processes for the time being.

