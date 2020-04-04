Covid 19: After Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan responds to CM of Maharashtra: Grateful for what all you are doing

After Shah Rukh Khan, wifey Gauri Khan responds to CM of Maharashtra and thanked the government for their efforts. Read on!

Ever since the Prime Minister of India has set up a relief fund for Coronavirus, and has requested citizens of the country to come forward and make their contributions to help the nation fight the crisis, B-town celebs such as , , , , , Vicky Kaushal and others have come forward to extend their support. And in the latest, a few days back, took to Twitter to announce about his contribution towards the pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan, by way of a tweet, announced that his companies- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - have contributed to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others.

Later, the CM of Maharashtra, thanked the Zero actor for his contribution as the CMO’s official hand took to Twitter to write, “Thank you @iamsrk ji @gaurikhan ji.” Later, SRK, in his own unique style, penned a note in Marathi to applaud the government for helping the people of the country as he wrote, “ह्या लढाईत आपण सगळे एकत्र आहोत कारण थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे. सर्वांनी थोडे थोडे प्रयत्न केले तर एक मदतीचा महासागर तयार होईल.. आपल्या मार्गदर्शनासाठी धन्यवाद! We are all a family sir....and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you.” Shah Rukh Khan and , who took to social media to announce a series of initiatives to help citizens in the fight against coronavirus was acknowledged by the CM of Maharashtra today. Also, SRK replied to Aaditya Thackeray when the latter thanked the actor for his contribution as SRK said that they don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. Now, when the CMO’s official handle thanked Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, too for her endeavors and help, Gauri Khan took to Twitter to hail the government for their efforts as she wrote, “Not at all sir. In times like these we all have to do our bit. Grateful for what all you are doing to keep Maharashtra safe….”

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, the actor hasn’t announced his next project and it was during Gauri’s store launch in Mumbai that SRK had accompanied wifey and that was when the two were papped together.

Check out Gauri Khan's tweet here:

Not at all sir. In times like these we all have to do our bit. Grateful for what all you are doing to keep Maharashtra safe. https://t.co/GpSM14YhZW — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 3, 2020

