COVID 19: After Virat Kohli, Sonakshi Sinha takes the first jab, shows 'V' sign; Says 'Vaccine manjhe Victory'

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha went ahead and got her first jab of the COVID 19 vaccination. The Dabangg star shared a positive message after getting jabbed at the vaccination centre.

Amid the ongoing battle with COVID 19, the vaccination drive in India has been ramped up and amid this, many renowned names have taken their first jab along with people. On Monday, after the Indian Cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli took his first jab, actress also got her first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. The actress also took to social media to send out a positive message with her photo of getting jabbed. Sonakshi, who has been urging everyone to stay at home amid the pandemic, joined others in getting her vaccine.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dabangg actress shared a photo in which she is seen bravely taking her vaccine shot. She is also seen showing a 'V' sign while taking the first jab. The actress said that it indicated victory. In the photo, she is also seen clad in a black top with jeans and a cap and to protect herself from the virus, Sonakshi is seen sporting a double mask of black and yellow in colour. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!"

Take a look at Sonakshi's photo:

Meanwhile, actors Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh also got their first dose of COVID 19 vaccines on Monday. The couple shared photos on social media after getting jabbed and were ready to take on the 'monster' of COVID 19. Many other stars from Bollywood including Farhan Akhtar, , Kartik Aaryan and more have taken their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine and have urged everyone to take the same.

Amid the second COVID 19 wave, stars like , , Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and more have come forward to help out those in need. Many of them are using social media to amplify calls for help and resources amid the battle with COVID 19 second wave.

